Swedish man found dead in tent on Ao Nang Beach of Krabi Thailand

A 60-year-old Swedish man, Ricky Norbeck, was found dead inside a tent on Ao Nang Beach in Krabi province, Thailand, by a tourist on Wednesday, 8 March 2023.

According to The Thaiger, Krabi Hospital’s doctors estimated that Norbeck may have died two days prior.

At the scene, the police said the deceased man was lying in the tent without any wounds, wearing clothes that had yellow stains.

They said there was no sign of fighting inside, but only a few empty bottles of beer cans left. None of Norbeck’s belongings were there as well.

When checking the dead man’s Facebook account, there was a post saying his belongings had been stolen by a wild monkey.

Witnesses nearby reported to the police that the last time they saw Norbeck was Sunday, 5 March 2023, when he came to buy beer. They added the deceased man came to the beach alone and camped in the tent since Friday, 3 March 2023.

At present, Norbeck’s body was already sent to Krabi Hospital for autopsy.

