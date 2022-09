H.E. Mr. Nicolai Prytz, the new Danish Ambassador to Vietnam along with EU and ASEAN Ambassadors and staff participated in the bicycle ride around West Lake, Vietnam to mark the 45th anniversary of EU-ASEAN diplomatic relations on 11 September 2022.

The event was organized by the EU Delegation to Vietnam.

Moving forward, the EU and ASEAN will strongly continue their collaborations on creating a green and sustainable future for generations to come.