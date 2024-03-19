Cambodia will have traditional dancers in airport

For the upcoming Khmer New Year celebration traditional Chhay Yam dancers will perform for foreigners in international airport. This idea was suggested by Prime Minister Hun Manet.

The Prime Minister Hun Manet mentioned the idea to the Minister of Tourism Sok Soken after the 8’th River Festival in Siem Reap. His words were the following:

“When I arrived, a Chhay Yam troupe welcomed me,” he noted. “So, during the Khmer New Year, for three days or a whole week, don’t forget to use our Chhay Yam to welcome tourists at the airports. When they disembark, they should see our Chhay Yam as well. It would be a memory for them and there’s nothing wrong with that. When they arrive, we offer them this welcoming gift, not only in Siem Reap but also in other provinces and Phnom Penh,” Prime Minister Hun Manet said.

Now the plan is that the dancers will welcome the guests during the festival which takes place in mid-April.

Source: Travel and Tour World