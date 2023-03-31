Chiang Mai air quality ranked worst in the world

The dangerous level of PM2.5 in Chiang mai province, Thailand has been ranked the worst in the world several days this week.

Recently, the Command Center for Preventing and Resolving Forest Fire Problems reported that 334 hotspots have been discovered in 25 districts across the province.

According to the Pattaya News, these districts are mostly in the northern part of Chiang Mai. The cumulative hotspots range from January 1st, 2023 to the present total of over 5,867 spots, with 2,322 hotspots found in March alone.

Source: https://thepattayanews.com/2023/03/30/chiang-mais-air-ranks-worst-globally-several-days-this-week/