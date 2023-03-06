IKEA Philippines warns of fake online stores

Sweden’s IKEA in the Philippines warned customers to be aware of fake online stores as 718 cases were reported of being defrauded.

The total of money lost is over P1 million, reported Phil Star.

IKEA Philippines store manager Daniel Rivero said consumers who want to purchase their products should do so only through official channels.

“We are selling only on Ikea.ph. We have our own website. It is the only channel where we are selling online. And offline, we have the store in Pasay,” IKEA Philippines country selling manager Leontina Bucur added.

So far, sixty four scammed websites have been reported to IKEA Pasay since March 2023 and they were already taken down by assistance from IKEA’s global headquarters in the Netherlands

Consumers are urged to report fake websites to the retailer and to the authorities.

Source: https://www.philstar.com/nation/2023/03/04/2249090/ikea-warns-vs-fake-online-sellers-websites