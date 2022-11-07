Foreign tourists flood Chiang Mai during Yipeng Festival

The number of both foreign and Thai tourists traveling to Chiang Mai province, Thailand, have significantly increased during the Thai’s Loi Krathong or Yipeng Festival, which will be held from 7-9 November 2022.

Chiang Mai Airport is expected to receive 21,000 passengers per day during this season, shared the director of Chiang Mai Airport, Mr. Wichit Kaewsaitiam.

In addition, Mr. Phunut Laothanapanich President of the Northern Thai Hotels Association said that the acommondation’s reservation has continued to grow.

By December, it is likely that the booking number will reach up to 60 percent while the New Year’s holiday will be high to 70 percent of the approximately 30,000 rooms in total.

“This could be viewed as a good sign for the recovery of Chiang Mai’s tourism industry,” said Mr. Phunut.

