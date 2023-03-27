Laos facing dangerous air quality

Lao Meteorology department officials reported that many areas of Laos are facing dangerous levels of PM2.5 caused by burning of lands for agriculture and burning garbage and leaves.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment said satellite data showed numerous polluted hotspots across the country, which have set record levels of poor air quality in some places and greatly reduced visibility, reported the Vientiane Times.

According to the World Health Organization, the average standard level of PM2.5 has been set at 25μg/m3 over a 24 hour period.

The concentration of PM2.5 measured in Vientiane on Saturday rose to 71µg per cubic meter (m3) of air which can negatively affect people’s health.

Additionally, Borikhamxay, Luang Prabang and Xieng Khuang provinces had exceeding levels of polluted air and were in concern as well.

People were recommended to avoid being outdoors as much as possible and also to wear masks.

