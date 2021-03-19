Nordic ambassadors visited Chiangmai governor and CM University



On Monday 15 March 2021 the Nordic ambassadors paid a joint visit to the Governor of Chiang Mai province and Chiangmai University.

In joint Nordic cooperation, Norwegian Ambassador Kjersti Rødsmoen, Finnish Ambassador Jyri Järviaho and Swedish Ambassador Jon Åström Gröndahl and Danish Ambassador Jon Thorgaard visited the Chiangmai Governor’s office for discussions on air pollution, sustainability and tourism.



The visit was followed by a workshop at Chiangmai University where the Ambassadors shared the Nordic views on education, innovation and sustainability and students from different faculties presented related project ideas.

In addition, the Ambassadors received a tour of the Smart Campus Management Centre at the university, which works to promote clean and green energy, smart traffic and better water management on campus.

Lastly, the Nordic Ambassadors met with the Tourism Authority of Chiangmai for an introduction to their new green initiatives.

Photo courtesy from the Royal Danish embassy in Bangkok.

