H&M Autumn/Winter 2022 collection inspired by Paris Brasserie Hennes

H&M Autumn/Winter 2022 collection presents embodiment of Parisian style; classic, confident and interchangeable through the lens of a fictional fashion destination that encapsulates Paris’ iconic Brasserie culture, “Brasserie Hennes.”

“Welcome to Brasserie Hennes: a fantastical place of fiction, where our AW22 collection shines. We’re delighted to bring the wonder of Paris to H&M and we can’t wait to share it with you all,” said Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M.

Previously, the company released a commercial short film featuring Naomi Campbell on the campaign of “Fashion is for Everyone.” It was directed by Bardia Zeinal.

“It’s a pleasure to work with H&M on this film inspired by a city so close to my heart. Great fashion should be for everyone, and it’s amazing to see this campaign champion that,” shared Naomi Campbell.

The Paris-inspired collection includes varieties like miniskirts, sharp overcoats, boots, knitted dresses, cozy sweaters, pleated skirts, sparkling accessories, macro tote style bags, and more.

Plus, the colors palette ranges from warm tones of oranges, reds and burgundy to the winter staples of tans, browns and greys, one could creatively mix and match to create street-style looks for the season.

The H&M AW22 collection will launches on 22 September 2022 both online and in stores.