H&M’s Monki to launch in Singapore through Zalora

H&M’s storytelling brand Monki is set to launch in Singapore in partnership with e-commerce platform Zalora, Insider Retail Asia writes.

Monki offers Scandi-cool fashion at a competitive price, aiming to be kind to the world and empowering the young women in it.

Monki is already available in Malaysia and the Philippines and the Singapore launch is part of the brand’s strategy to strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia.

Speaking on the launch of Monki in Southeast Asia, the brand’s MD, Dahlin Hansson said, “The love for Monki’s creative collections and strong brand values is what brings our community together.”

Simone Cortini, director of the marketplace at Zalora said, “The fun, street style aesthetic that Monki’s collections offer makes a fashion statement that we hope our customers will enjoy adding to their carts.”