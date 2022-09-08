H&M and Filipino streetwear brand collaboration collection drops in stores today

The collaboration collection, “The World is My Home” between Swedish retailer H&M and Filipino streetwear brand Don’t Blake the Kids (DBTK) is dropped in stores today, 8 September 2022.

As H&M values walks of life and individuality, “H&M has always been in search of Filipino talents who share our values and philosophy,” says Frankie Shadbolt, H&M Philippines country head manager.

Then, he adds:

“DBTK puts importance in inclusivity and diversity which H&M as a brand connects to. Our brand and DBTK also cater to the streetwear market which makes us more in-tune with one another.”

When talks about the special collection, Emil and Vince Javier of DBTK shares that:

“The designs that we came up with are a representation of our 10-year journey. Each of the six designs tells a different story showcasing our passion and the message of our brand. We even reached out to our former designers to come up with authentic and original designs for this collaboration,” says Emil.

Plus, Vince expresses that “what makes this collaboration special is that they gave us the freedom design-wise. H&M also pushed us as a brand by challenging us and giving us the opportunity for a bigger platform.”

Now, the collection is available at select H&M stores including SM Megamall, SM Makati, Robinsons Place Manila, SM North EDSA, SM Mall of Asia, Ayala Center Cebu, Festival Mall Alabang, and SM City Clark.

