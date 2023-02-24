General news / Sweden

H&M Beauty launches vegan and natural nail polish

Sweden’s H&M Beauty launched a set of thirty new shades of vegan and natural nail polish under the campaign “My nails. My style.”

According to a press release, the polish is a high-gloss, plant-based nail polish with a formula of 75% natural origin.

The collection consists of both colorful nail polish and top-coat which one applies for extra protection and shine.

All polishes will be available both online and in-store starting February 2023.

