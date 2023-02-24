Vietnam to hold International Furniture and Home Accessories Fair in March

The Alliance Handicraft Wooden Fine Art Corporation (Liên Minh Company) will hold the “Vietnam International Furniture and Home Accessories Fair (VIFA EXPO)” at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam from 8 to 11 March 2023.

According to Vietnam News, the event aims to create favorable conditions for wood and handicraft enterprises to connect with more potential partners and expand export markets.

Under the theme “Discovering the quintessence of Vietnamese furniture and handicrafts,”there will be 612 exhibitors which more than 140 are from countries including Cambodia, China, Germany, Denmark, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, South Korea, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Netherlands, Taiwan, Thailand, UK and the US, said Đặng Quốc Hùng, director Liên Minh Company.

The fair will also include side events such as seminars on Cross-border e-commerce as well as an official launch of VIFA EXPO Online Platform.

So far, Liên Minh Company revealed that it has received more than more than 3,000 registrations from visitors, who are potential domestic and international buyers.

Source: https://vietnamnews.vn/economy/1486893/wood-and-furniture-fair-attracts-over-3-000-potential-buyers.html