Offshore earthquake occurs northeast of Indonesia

A 6.3 magnitude offshore earthquake occurred northeast of Indonesia at around 05:02 WIT Feb. 24. There have been no initial reports of any damages or injuries due to the earthquake.

The tremor occurred at a depth of about 97 km, and light-to-moderate shaking has been experienced throughout northern North Maluku Province. The epicenter is set to have been approximately 177 km north of Tobelo.

Significant damage is supposed to be unlikely, but aftershocks may occur over the coming days. The event has not prompted any tsunami advisories.

Officials may temporarily shut down transportation infrastructure in the tremor zone to check for damage. Minor disruptions could occur during shutdowns, but service will likely resume quickly if no damage is found.

