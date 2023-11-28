H&M collaborates with Singapore-based DBS to help suppliers decarbonize

H&M, the Swedish fast fashion retailer, has joined forces with Singapore’s DBS Bank to introduce an innovative green loan initiative. The program aims to assist clothing manufacturers in cutting down their CO2 emissions.

Unveiled ahead of the COP 28 climate summit in Dubai, the initiative facilitates access to sustainable funding. This financial support is earmarked for enhancing factory infrastructure, enabling suppliers to boost energy efficiency and embark on decarbonization efforts.

The strategic partnership underscores a commitment to addressing environmental concerns within the fashion industry.

Source: ecotextile.com