H&M Foundation aids Myanmar post-cyclone

The H&M Foundation has pledged a $250,000 to the Red Cross/Red Crescent. The aim is to assist Bangladesh and Myanmar in their recovery efforts following Cyclone Mocha.

The funds will go to relief efforts include ensuring access to shelter, healthcare, and essential supplies for the affected communities.

The cyclone unleashed heavy rainfall, fierce winds, flooding, and triggered landslides in coastal and low-lying regions. The impact has caused widespread damage to infrastructure, agriculture, and the livelihoods of communities in the affected areas.

“What is happening in Myanmar and Bangladesh is heart-breaking and our thoughts are with the people affected by this terrible cyclone. Humanitarian organizations and local communities are working hard to help those affected. We hope that our donation will support the essential aid relief efforts,” said Karl-Johan Persson, a board member of the H&M Foundation.

Source: just-style.com