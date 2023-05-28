Thailand expected to delay launching of tourism tax

Thailand is expected to delay the launching of a 300-baht tourism tax once again. The launching has already been postponement from June to September last year. Still, new reports suggest that the launching might have to be paused till 2024.

Besides the 300-baht charge for visitors coming by air, the plan also include a charge of 150-baht for travelers coming by sea or land.

The pro-military alliance which anticipated the fees, seems to have lost the May 24 election. The new administration consisting of eight earlier opposition parties are not likely to take charge before August.

The new cabinet is likely to highlight concerns, with airlines discontent about being in command of the fee collection.

The airlines have said that inserting the charges in their fare is too complex. They would have to distinguish between overseas tourists and Thai residents and overseas people in Thailand.

Fee at automatic stalls at airports is another proposal. However, critics said that with the rebirth of tourism, airports in Thailand are already seeing long queues at immigration and baggage checks.

Source: travelandtourworld.com