H&M News: Monki brand to open stores in Manila

This summer, Swedish fashion brand Monki will enter the Philippine fashion scene with its creative collections, strong brand values and inspiring store concept described as “Scandi-cool-meets-Asian-street-style.”

”Monki’s mission is to empower young women everywhere and help them feel good about themselves. We can’t wait to get to know a new market and welcome new customers to our global family,” says Jennie Dahlin Hansson, Monki Managing Director

The new stores will be located in Manila, at two of the largest shopping centres in the Philippines. The brand will premier in the SM Megamall, followed closely by the opening in SM Mall of Asia.