H&M opens 40th store in the Philippines

The Swedish fashion giant H&M opened on 17 September the retailer’s 40th store in the Philippines, located at SM Aura in Taguig City, according to Manila Bulletin.

H&M was founded in the small Swedish town of Västerås in 1947 and today the retailer still stays true to its heritage by offering stylish and affordable fashion. H&M is also committed to remaining sustainable by not only incorporating a circular business model but educating customers as well.

Commenting on the opening, Head of Communications and Press at H&M Philippines, Dan Mejia said, We are excited to welcome shoppers to our new store. The health and safety of both our colleagues and customers remain to be our top priority, we will continue to strictly follow the protocols as well as the guidelines set by our local government unit.”

“Moreover, we are a customer-centric organization, and it involves the full customer journey and that also entails the look and feel of our stores. We want to meet our customers’ expectations and create a more inviting, caring, and customer-centric environment,” Dan Mejia added.