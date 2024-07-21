Norwegian listed Hafnia ship on fire near Singapore

On Friday 19 July 2024, two tankers collided in the South China Sea near Singapore. One of them is owned by Oslo Stock Exchange-listed Hafnia, the product tanker “Hafnia Nile”.

The ship, which started to burn, had 22 people on board and all have now been accounted for and are receiving medical treatment, according to a new message from the port authority of Singapore.

Hafnia CEO Mikael Skov confirms that Hafnia Nile is their ship, but does not wish to comment further.

The incident occurred 55 kilometers northeast of the island of Pedra Branca, it is reported.

“Hafnia Nile” was built in 2017 and sailed under the flag of Singapore.

Pedra Branca is an outlying island and the easternmost point of Singapore. The island consists of a small outcrop of granite rocks with an area of about 8,560 square metres at low tide. The island is situated where the Singapore Strait meets the South China Sea.