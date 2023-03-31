EU agrees to aim for higher renewable energy targets

The European Union (EU) came to an agreement to aim for higher renewable energy targets to succeed in solving climate change.

By 2030, the 27-country EU would commit to sourcing 42.5% of its energy from renewable sources like wind and solar, with a potential top-up to 45%, reported Reuters.

The EU’s current 2030 target is for a 32% renewable energy share.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put countries around the world struggling with energy scarcity. It also influenced the EU to work on solutions to end its dependence on Russian fossil fuels by 2027.

If the deal to end their reliance on Russian fossil fuels were approved, the EU would have to invest approximately 113 billion euros ($123 billion) in renewable energy and hydrogen infrastructure will be needed by 2030.

