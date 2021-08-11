Scandinavian Tourist Board is ready for ITB China

Denmark and Norway will be representing the Scandinavian tourism board at the ITB China trade show, which focus on the travel market. The Scandinavian Tourist Board will be part of the European pavilion which is the showcase for the European Travel Commission (ETC), TRR Weekly writes.

The executive director of the ETC, Eduardo Satander, is excited about the ITB show, which will take place in Shanghai from 24 to 26 November.

“The ETC is delighted to join ITB China 2021 as a Strategic Partner. We look forward to showcasing a multitude of European destinations and experiences through our hybrid Europe Pavillion. As Europe is opening up for travel, we believe it is crucial to intensify dialogue between European and Chinese partners on the most pressing issues to finally embark on our common journey towards the recovery of tourism,” Eduardo Santander says.

New trends in Chinese tourism

Satander also predicts that there is going to be a new trend in Chinese tourism in the coming years. Instead of group travelling focusing on seeing as many countries as possible Chinese tourism will change for more customized travelling who will focus more on in-depth experiences.

According to Satander, these changes will especially be present among the younger generation of Chinese travelers who are more interested on customizing their own unique travel plans than taking the standard group travel.

The founder and executive chairman at the board of the booking website Trip.com, James Liang, is also positive about the future to come for European tourism.

“With the continuous improvement in global vaccination levels and the launch of the EU Digital COVID Certificate to facilitate safe free movement inside the EU during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are full of confidence in the recovery of international tourism. Trip.com’s recent survey shows an encouraging trend. For example, the searching number of air tickets by Chinese mainland users from China to Europe has surged nearly four times recently. Europe has always been a popular destination for Chinese travellers, and Trip.com is preparing the relevant measures to promote European tourism, as well as work with our partners to drive the revival of global tourism,” James Liang says.