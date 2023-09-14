Hong Kong’s Vinda meets bidders for Essity’s stake

Vinda International held a management presentation last week for potential buyers of a majority stake owned by Swedish Essity. The Swedish company started the sales process, of its 52% stake in the Hong Kong-based tissue and diaper maker, back in May.

Essity’s stake was worth around $1.47 billion as of Wednesday. Essity has not given bidders a deadline for binding offers.

A spokesperson for Essity said the company is “in a process that is proceeding according to plan,” but declined to comment further.

Source: todayonline.com