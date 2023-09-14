Business in Asia / Hong Kong / Retail & Wholesale / Sweden

Hong Kong’s Vinda meets bidders for Essity’s stake

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

Vinda International held a management presentation last week for potential buyers of a majority stake owned by Swedish Essity. The Swedish company started the sales process, of its 52% stake in the Hong Kong-based tissue and diaper maker, back in May.

Essity’s stake was worth around $1.47 billion as of Wednesday. Essity has not given bidders a deadline for binding offers.
A spokesperson for Essity said the company is “in a process that is proceeding according to plan,” but declined to comment further.

Source: todayonline.com

Related posts:

Swedish Essity to sell majority of stake in Hong Kong-based Vinda Swedish Essity evaluate stake in Chinese tissue brand

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *