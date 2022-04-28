‘House of Sweden’ in Taiwan symbolizes expansion of diplomatic work

On 14 April, as previously reported by ScandAsia, a Swedish delegation visited Taiwan at which time it was proposed that they rename the Swedish Trade and Invest Council in Taipei as the ‘House of Sweden.’

Swedish Parliament Deputy Speaker Kerstin Lundgren on April 14 told reporters in Taipei that she had been one of the lawmakers who initiated the motion, adding that it has received the support of a majority of lawmakers on the Riksdag’s Foreign Affairs Committee.

While the Swedish government has the final say, the Swedish parliament hopes to express its support for Taiwan through this gesture, Lundgren said.

News channels report that it was said that as a sovereign nation it would be up to Sweden as to how the ‘one China’ policy is interpreted and according to Lundgren the name change does not violate this policy.

Swedish lawmaker Markus Wiechel also said at the time that by changing the name to the ‘House of Sweden’ that they hoped to underscore that Taiwan should be seen as a sovereign nation and not a province of China.