Human trafficking charges filed against Finnish berry boss

- by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen

Prosecutors have filed charges against Finnish Jukka Kristo, the former CEO of Polarcia Marjanhankinta which is one of the largest berry retailers in Finland, on Monday 26 February 2024. According to the National Prosecution Authority he now faces 77 counts of aggravated human trafficking.

The charges are also brought to Kalyakorn Phongphit, who was Jukka Kristo’s Thai business partner. Another suspect was not prosecuted by choice of the prosecutors.

The businesspartners are accused of orchestrating a scheme where Thai workers were subjected to  forced labor and were working under degrading conditions while harvesting wild berries in Finland in 2022. Allegedly  the Thai workers got trapped in a machinery of modern-day slavery under the ruse of a lucrative employment in Scandinavia.

Source: yle.fi

