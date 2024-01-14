Finland / General news / Thailand

Former Thai minister lawyers up in Finnish trafficking scandal

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment
Photo: Suchart Chomklin

Former Labour Minister of Thailand, Suchart Chomklin, seeks legal advice amidst the trafficking scandal involving Thai workers sent to Finland for berry picking.

Suchart denies bribery and trafficking allegations, with an ongoing investigation by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). The DSI is probing misconduct charges against two ex-ministers and two Labor Ministry officials accused of approving worker deployments for a reported payment of 36 million baht.

Suchart claims the accusations stem from a Finnish broker facing legal issues. The case will be referred to the National Anti-Corruption Commission within 30 days, involving potential violations of the Criminal Code.

Source: Bangkok Post

Related posts:

Former ministers face bribery charges over unlawful Thai worker fees in Finland No Thai arrives in Finland for berry picking Large human trafficking case involving Thai berry pickers in Finland Ministry of Labor to discuss issues related to Thai berry-pickers with Sweden

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *