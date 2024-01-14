Former Thai minister lawyers up in Finnish trafficking scandal

Former Labour Minister of Thailand, Suchart Chomklin, seeks legal advice amidst the trafficking scandal involving Thai workers sent to Finland for berry picking.

Suchart denies bribery and trafficking allegations, with an ongoing investigation by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). The DSI is probing misconduct charges against two ex-ministers and two Labor Ministry officials accused of approving worker deployments for a reported payment of 36 million baht.

Suchart claims the accusations stem from a Finnish broker facing legal issues. The case will be referred to the National Anti-Corruption Commission within 30 days, involving potential violations of the Criminal Code.

Source: Bangkok Post