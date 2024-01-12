Former ministers face bribery charges over unlawful Thai worker fees in Finland

Former ministers and senior executives from the Ministry of Labour in Thailand are facing charges for their alleged involvement in unlawfully deducting fees from Thai workers in Finland.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the Office of the Attorney General have collaboratively decided to press charges against two ex-ministers and two senior executives.

Phairoj Chotiksathien, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour, has addressed the allegations and emphasized the ministry’s non-involvement in the case. He clarified that the charges stem from Thai workers in Finland who is facing human trafficking charges and claims to have paid fees. According to Phairoj, the ministry denies any connection to these payments.

Chotiksathien stated that the ministry lacks information about who the workers paid and called the accusations vague. He criticized the DSI, saying that the case should have been forwarded to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) for a thorough investigation before accusations were made.

When questioned about potential legal action if the allegations are proven false, Phairoj stated that they would sue the individual who brought the information to the DSI. He confirmed awareness of the individual’s identity due to the persons release from Finnish police custody.

The accuser alleged that the Ministry received funds through a broker. The accusations implicates the Director-General of the Department of Employment, but according to Bangkok Post, there is no evidence to support the claims.

Source: Bangkok Post