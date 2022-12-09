Croatia becomes member of Schengen

The European Union (EU) approved Croatia to become a member of the Schengen zone on Thursday, 8 December 2022.

From 1 of January 2023, Croatia will make it the 27th member of Schengen, which would then comprise 23 of the EU’s 27 countries, plus Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland, reported Bangkok Post.

EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson congratulated the country on its accession.

Though, she expressed her disappointment at the denial for the joining of Bulgaria and Romania as Austria and the Netherlands decided to block the two countries.

She added that more effort will be made to get them into Schengen within the next two years.

