Denmark / Finland / General news / Iceland / Norway / Sweden

Croatia becomes member of Schengen

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by DW.

The European Union (EU) approved Croatia to become a member of the Schengen zone on Thursday, 8 December 2022.

From 1 of January 2023, Croatia will make it the 27th member of Schengen, which would then comprise 23 of the EU’s 27 countries, plus Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland, reported Bangkok Post.

EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson congratulated the country on its accession.

Though, she expressed her disappointment at the denial for the joining of Bulgaria and Romania as Austria and the Netherlands decided to block the two countries.

She added that more effort will be made to get them into Schengen within the next two years.

Source: https://www.bangkokpost.com/world/2456177/eu-welcomes-croatia-into-schengen-blocks-bulgaria-romania

Related posts:

Cambodian government reserved $3billion in case EU withdraws EBA agreement EU Ambassador Plinkert introduces Study in Europe as online event Join “Colours by Europe.Taste of excellence” virtual event​ Circular economy conference to be held in Malaysia

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *