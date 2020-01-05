Swedish education specialist visited rural cities in Cambodia for better understanding of the situation and how to improve it

The Steering Committee of the Swedish Capacity Development Partnership Fund (CDPF) went on a field visit and study tour to Mondulkiri province in Cambodia from the 10th to 13th December 2019. One of the main objectives was to get a better understanding of education challenges for indigenous people in the province. This was partly done by visits to two Bunong villages, Pou Til and Me Moang to observe multilingual education and discuss with the villagers.

The CDPF delegation also visited the Sre Preah Secondary School in Keo Seima district with majority of the students of Bunong community. The majority of inhabitants in Mondulkiri belong to different indigenous groups, the Bunong being the biggest.

The delegation found that indigenous people tend to be poorer and more dependent on agriculture and natural resources for their livelihood than other Cambodians and are also more likely to be out of school.

The delegation consisted of senior leaders of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, and representatives of the development partners supporting the fund. CDPF is a multi-donor fund, supported by Sweden, EU, UNICEF, USAID and GPE, aiming to strengthen the education sector in Cambodia to ensure that children and young Cambodians receive quality, inclusive and equitable education.