Danish pension fund becomes main investor in new SE Asia-focused Women’s Fund

Paedagogernes Pension (PBU), a Danish pension fund for teaching staff in child institutions, is supporting women’s independence and rights in Asia by becoming the main investor in a newly established fund ‘SEAF Women’s Economic Empowerment Fund (SWEEF).

According to PBU’s press release, the pension scheme has invested DKK 100 million in the fund SWEEF, an amount that was raised by the investment company SEAF (Small Enterprise Assistance Funds). SEAF manages more than $1.2 billion and has more than 30 years of experience with 40 funds in over 30 developing and emerging countries.

With the investment in SWEEF, PBU supports its focus on women’s rights and conditions. This will be done through investments in Vietnam, the Philippines, and Indonesia in high-growth sectors with a particular focus on women entrepreneurs, women-led companies, and industries with a high element of female labor and which focus on gender equality.

PBU is already a significant investor in Europe in microfinance and financial inclusion, where the main target group also is women.

Sune Schackenfeldt, CEO of PBU says, “Women in developing countries are the foundation of the family. With investments that have a special focus on women’s conditions, we strengthen their employment, earnings, and opportunities for social and economic advancement. Experience has shown that this means better economic and social well-being for the whole family. At the same time, we expect that these investments will provide a good return for our members. Responsibility, social impact, and competitive returns goes hand in hand.”

The social focus of investments is closely linked to the UN’s World Goals on Sustainable Development. PBU’s investment is expected to have a positive effect on the goals of eradicating poverty, gender equality, quality education as well as decent jobs, and economic growth. By strengthening women’s rights and conditions, the conditions of children are also significantly improved in terms of nutrition, education, and health.