Iceland discusses opening consulate in Phuket

Mr. Thórir Ibsen, the Icelandic Ambassador designated to the Embassy of Iceland in Beijing, China visited Phuket Province, Thailand yesterday, 12 October 2022.

The Ambassador discussed tourism and the opening consulate with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at the Provincial Hall.

According to The Phuket News, the meeting was also attended by Kanyarat Kalpyawarat whose position was undisclosed and Pornphan Sittichaiwijit, described as the Honorary Consul of Norway in Phuket.

The discussion marked the continuing relationship between Iceland and Thailand.

At present, there are two consulates of Iceland in Thailand. Both are based in Bangkok.

