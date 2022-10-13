Community news / Finland / Thailand

Celebrate Halloween at “KIS Halloween Hangout”

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) invites any interested participants to join the “KIS Halloween Hangout” that will be hosted on Saturday, 29 October 2022, from 10 AM to 1 PM at KIS International School.

The event will have many activities, including:

  • Not-so-creepy Crafts
  • Spooktacular Storytime
  • Wacky Live Bingo (with prizes)
  • Make-your-own Silly Slime
  • Costume Contest (with prizes)
  • Treasure Hunt and more!

For attending, the fee is THB500 per family (for up to six members).

Sign up now to enjoy the spookiest time of year!

