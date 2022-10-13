Celebrate Halloween at “KIS Halloween Hangout”

The Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) invites any interested participants to join the “KIS Halloween Hangout” that will be hosted on Saturday, 29 October 2022, from 10 AM to 1 PM at KIS International School.
The event will have many activities, including:
- Not-so-creepy Crafts
- Spooktacular Storytime
- Wacky Live Bingo (with prizes)
- Make-your-own Silly Slime
- Costume Contest (with prizes)
- Treasure Hunt and more!
For attending, the fee is THB500 per family (for up to six members).
Sign up now to enjoy the spookiest time of year!