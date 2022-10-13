Celebrate Halloween at “KIS Halloween Hangout”

The Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) invites any interested participants to join the “KIS Halloween Hangout” that will be hosted on Saturday, 29 October 2022, from 10 AM to 1 PM at KIS International School.

The event will have many activities, including:

Not-so-creepy Crafts

Spooktacular Storytime

Wacky Live Bingo (with prizes)

Make-your-own Silly Slime

Costume Contest (with prizes)

Treasure Hunt and more!

For attending, the fee is THB500 per family (for up to six members).

Sign up now to enjoy the spookiest time of year!