Iceland PM writes and publish her first crime novel “Reykjavik”

Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir wrote a crime novel titled “Reykjavik” with Ragnar Jónasson, the Icelandic bestselling author, saying that “I’ve been reading crime fiction all my life, so it’s kind of in my DNA.”

The novel is set in the coast of Reykjavík, Iceland where a fifteen-year-old girl named Lára Marteinsdótti comes to work during the summertime of 1956. But in early August she disappears.

No one knows what happened to her until thirty years later, a local journalist, Valur Robertsson decides to begin his own investigation into Lara’s case as the city of Reykjavík celebrates its 200th anniversary.

Prime Minister Jakobsdóttir added that “every politician needs to have something to take his or her mind off the daily business of politics and crime fiction is a bit like psychotherapy. It’s really about solving crimes and finding justice, so it’s a very therapeutic genre for me,” according to The Guardian.

The “Reykjavik” novel was recently published in Iceland in 25 October 2022 and is expected to be translated to several languages and released in both the UK and the US during the 2023’s early Autumn.

