Danish fairy tale “Wild Swans” to be performed in Vietnam

The fairy tale “The Wild Swans” written by Danish writer Hans Christian Andersen will be performed in a musical version in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam in May 2023.

The show will feature artists from the private IDECAF (Institute of Cultural Exchange with France) including Vietnamese performers, Mỹ Duyên and Hữu Châu playing the leading roles.

According to Vietnam News, the musical is part of a long-term theater programme called Ngày Xửa Ngày Xưa (Once Upon a Time) launched by IDECAF in 2000.

“We have worked hard and have enough resources to stage quality drama plays and musicals to entertain young audiences,” said Tuấn, founder of IDECAF.

The first show of the musical The Wild Swans is scheduled to be staged on 28 May 2023 at Thánh Tôn Street, District 1.

Source: https://vietnamnews.vn/life-style/1520627/wild-swans-musical-comes-to-kids-this-summer.html