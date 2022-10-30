Denmark / General news

Danish researcher selects the top 10 best frights for this Halloween

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

The Danish researcher of the Recreational Fear Lab at Aarhus University of Denmark, Dr. Mathias Clasen selected and ranked the top 10 frights including books, movies, video games, and more for us to enjoy this Halloween.

His research suggests that scary entertainment can help one deal with anxiety, connect with others as well as “even make us more resilient,” writes WSJ.

The list includes:

  1. “Pet Sematary”, a novel by Stephen King
  2. “The Exorcist” (movie)
  3. “Amnesia: The Dark Descent” (video game)
  4. “The Haunting of Hill House” by Shirley Jackson (novel)
  5. “Silent House” (movie)
  6. “In the Mouth of Madness” (movie)
  7. Dystopia Haunted House in Denmark
  8. “Heart-Shaped Box” by Stephen King’s son, Joe Hill (novel)
  9. “It Follows” (movie)
  10. “In the Valley of the Sun” by Andy Davidson (novel)

Read more about Dr. Clasen’s opinions on each pick on WSJ.

Source: https://www.wsj.com/story/the-10-most-terrifying-books-movies-and-more-to-scare-yourself-for-fun-this-halloween-7160834c

