IKEA expands in Asia with new projects in Shanghai

Swedish retail giant IKEA and its sister company Ingka Centres are ramping up their expansion in Asia with two major projects. This month, Ingka Centres, IKEA’s sister company, is opening Livat Shanghai, their largest mixed-use project in China. Livat Shanghai is a 4.6 million sq.ft. development with over 300 stores and a new IKEA anchor store. The concept, first tested in China, allows IKEA to combine its retail offerings with international brands like Uniqlo and Muji, creating a one-stop destination for shopping, work, and play.

While IKEA is expanding across the continent, Southeast Asia remains a critical market for the company. Known for its blend of Swedish design and affordability, IKEA has built a strong presence in countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Its strategy in the region aligns with its global vision to create more mixed-use developments, known as “meeting places,” where retail, dining, office spaces, and public areas coexist.

In Southeast Asia, IKEA has followed a similar approach, leveraging its Meeting Place model to adapt to the local markets. For instance, in Indonesia and Thailand, IKEA has expanded beyond its traditional standalone stores, integrating local food, sustainability practices, and public spaces that resonate with local consumers. This has allowed the Swedish brand to maintain strong momentum, as cities like Jakarta and Bangkok continue to see rising demand for lifestyle hubs.

The upcoming Lykli Noida in India, scheduled for 2028, will further extend this strategy into South Asia, highlighting IKEA’s commitment to expanding its presence across the region. With new projects in Southeast Asia likely on the horizon, IKEA’s formula of community-centered retail looks set to thrive.