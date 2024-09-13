Community news / Denmark / Singapore

New Commercial Advisor for Maritime & Defence at the Danish Embassy in Singapore

by Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch

The Danish Embassy in Singapore has announced the appointment of Jacqueline Tan as their new Commercial Advisor for Maritime & Defence. With a background from New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, Jacqueline brings extensive experience from Southeast and East Asia. She will focus on strengthening Denmark-Singapore collaboration in the maritime and defence sectors, particularly in advancing sustainable maritime solutions as both nations lead the green transition.

This appointment is part of Denmark’s broader effort to enhance its presence in Singapore’s maritime and defence industries. The news was shared on the Danish Embassy in Singapore’s Facebook page.

