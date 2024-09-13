Community news / Sweden / Thailand

Donate your old bras and underwear for a good cause

- by Miriam Soukaina Nenni - Leave a Comment
Donate your underwear for women in prison and in shelters.

You can now donate your old bras, underwear, socks and swimwear to the new eco-friendly project “We Want Your Old Bras”. The project, which is a partnership between women’s lingeri brand Wacoal and Thailand Post, is collecting gently used items to repair and donate to women in prisons and shelters.

The Swedish Embassy in Bangkok has shared the message on their Facebook page, encouraging people to participate in the project.

To donate, pack your items in any box (used boxes are welcome) and drop them at participating Thailand Post offices by November 30 2024.

Related posts:

Swedish embassy Thailand visited temple recycling plastic bottles into monk ropes Scandinavians join ‘Cupboard of Sharing’ movements in Thailand SweCham has set up two working groups with leading Swedish companies Swedish Embassy team visit Thai solar power project site

About Miriam Soukaina Nenni

View all posts by Miriam Soukaina Nenni

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *