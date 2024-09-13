Donate your old bras and underwear for a good cause

You can now donate your old bras, underwear, socks and swimwear to the new eco-friendly project “We Want Your Old Bras”. The project, which is a partnership between women’s lingeri brand Wacoal and Thailand Post, is collecting gently used items to repair and donate to women in prisons and shelters.

The Swedish Embassy in Bangkok has shared the message on their Facebook page, encouraging people to participate in the project.

To donate, pack your items in any box (used boxes are welcome) and drop them at participating Thailand Post offices by November 30 2024.