Business in Asia / Retail & Wholesale / Singapore / Sweden

IKEA is giving away super long pencil to celebrate 45 years in Singapore

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

It’s been 45 years since IKEA opened its first outlet in Singapore.

To celebrate this long milestone, the Swedish home improvement brand is giving away its exclusive iconic pencils to lucky customers.

The pencils are the exact make of IKEA’s iconic short pencils — only these are much, much longer.

“As a nod of appreciation to the people who have supported the brand over the years, we thought it would be fun to create some nostalgia with the iconic IKEA pencil that we all know and love,” said Asheen Naidu, executive creative director at TBWA\Singapore.

If you want the long pencil, then visit IKEA in Singapore from April 27 to May 1, 2023.

Source: mashable.com

Related posts:

IKEA has seen better days in Singapore IKEA recalls children’s bib: Risk of choking LEGO x IKEA launches BYGGLEK collection in Singapore More IKEA Singapore customers complain about bugs

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *