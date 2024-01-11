Students from Sweden and Vietnam awarded for joint plant-based venture

A team of students from Lund University in Sweden and Hanoi University of Science in Vietnam has been recognized for their plant-based food project at the annual APAC Food Innovation Challenge 2023.

The competition, hosted by ProVeg International during the COP28 climate summit, awarded the team for their creation of a plant-based sushi dog.

Developed for Thai Union, the sushi dog offers a sustainable alternative to traditional sushi that addresses the global issues of climate change, food security, and animal welfare.

The Swedish and Vietnamese team’s sushi dog stood out among the 384 teams from 23 countries and 260 colleges that participated in the competition. By using plant-based ingredients, the team created a product that not only appeals to a growing market of consumers seeking sustainable options but also tackles the environmental impact of traditional sushi production. The team’s efforts were supported by major food companies such as Nestle and Unilever.

Striving for a plant-based change

The APAC Food Innovation Challenge aims to inspire students and companies to develop innovative and climate-friendly food products. By recognizing and supporting projects like the Swedish and Vietnamese team’s sushi dog, ProVeg International hopes to encourage the expansion of the plant-based market and contribute to solutions for global challenges such as climate change, food security, and health.

In addition to the top prize winners, 17 other finalists were also honored for their innovative projects, receiving $200 each in prize money. The total prize money given away during the competition amounted to $13,400.

ProVeg Asia Managing Director, Shirley Lu, expressed her delight with the winning entries and encouraged both students and companies to continue creating innovative, climate-friendly products.

Source: chinadaily.com