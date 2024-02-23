IKEA Philippines donates money through teddy bear-funding

IKEA Philippines donated over 1,2 million Philippine peso to Better World Smokey Mountain (BWSM), a community center managed by the San Miguel Foundation in Tondo, Manila. The money will benefit over 1,500 families in Tondo.

The money was collected through Swedish-owned IKEA’s “Better World, Better Toys” campaign, where 50 pesos from the purchase of any soft toy will be donated to the Better World Smokey Mountain foundation. There was a wide variety of soft toys, from the “Kramig” panda bear to the “Blavingad” collections aquatic mammals to the space aliens from the “Aftonsparv” collection. More than 24000 toys were bought between 13 November 2023 and 16 December 2023.

According to Better World Smokey Mountain the money will be used for extra-curricular activities including dancing, music and the arts. Furthermore, it will be used to buy materials for a playground for toddlers and babies. It will also benefit income-generating projects for the members.

This is not the first collaboration between IKEA and BWSM. In September 2023 IKEA Philippines provided home furnishings for classrooms and the library of Better World Smokey community center.