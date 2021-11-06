Nordic Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam announces 2021 Business Award Winners

On 29 October, the Nordic Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (NordCham) announced the winners of the 2021 Nordic Business Awards.

The results were revealed during an online event gathering together 70 Danish, Finnish, Icelandic, Norwegian, and Swedish business leaders based in Vietnam alongside other distinguished guests including:

– H.E. Kim Højlund Christensen, the Danish Ambassador to Vietnam

– H.E Ann Måwe, the Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam

– H.E Grete Løchen, The Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam

– Arne-Kjetil Lian, the Norwegian Commercial Counsellor

– Troels Jakobsen, the Danish Commercial Counsellor

Despite the significant challenges of the last few months, Nordic companies have remained resilient and committed to building their businesses in Vietnam. The 2021 awards were created to recognize those companies who have done the most to innovate, support, and contribute during the fourth wave outbreak. There were three awards up for grabs, with the following winners announced during the event:

Home Credit Vietnam was awarded the “Best Initiative to Support Vietnam during the 4th Wave of COVID-19”. This accolade recognizes the business that has shown great initiative in implementing meaningful and efficient action to support Vietnam during the crisis.

Orana Vietnam was awarded the “Best Management Initiative to Support Workers and their Families” prize. This award recognizes the business that has shown great commitment to its workers and their families during the fourth wave.

ScanCom Vietnam was awarded “Best Green and Innovative Sustainable Business”. This accolade recognizes the enterprise that has implemented green and sustainable business solutions or reduced its impact on the environment.

The winners of each award received a cash prize of VND 20,000,000 with a trophy and certificate. However, each winner agreed to donate their prize to charitable organizations to support people in need and a sustainable living community. Home Credit donated their prize to Little Rose Warm Shelter; Orana Vietnam donated theirs to the Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation, and ScanCom donated their prize to Song Foundation.

The winners (Home Credit Vietnam, Orana Vietnam, ScanCom Vietnam) and the 1st runner-ups of the 2021 Nordic Business Awards (Carlsberg Vietnam, Yara Vietnam, and Scatec Vietnam) will now go through to the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) business resilience awards, competing against other European companies from right across Vietnam. That event will take place on 3 December in Hanoi, HCMC, and Da Nang.

Commenting on the NordCham Business Awards 2021, NordCham Chairman Thue Quist Thomasen said, “Nordic companies are known as sustainable investors, reliable partners, and good corporate citizens. Some of our members have been in Vietnam for decades, making long-term commitments to their staff, companies, and communities. Therefore, despite the difficulties of COVID-19, Nordic companies stepped up and supported Vietnam during these challenging times.

“The NordCham Business Awards gave us a chance to recognize these companies and highlight the positive contribution that our members have made to Vietnam during the fourth wave outbreak. I am proud that we had such tough decisions to make when choosing the winners of each award. This shows the strength of our membership and the character of our Nordic business community.”

Quotes from the award winners:

“Vietnam is our host and our home. We are proud not just to do business here but also to be a vital part of thriving communities. Therefore, when the fourth wave hit, we wanted to do whatever we could and help Vietnam to weather this storm. Now that lockdowns are ending and normal life is starting to resume, I am pleased that our own contribution has been recognized and hope that we can now look forward to more growth and success in the future.”

– Annica Witschard, CEO of Home Credit Vietnam, winner of the “Best Initiative to Support Vietnam during the 4th Wave of COVID-19” award

“Our staff are the heart of our business. When our team is engaged, enthused, and empowered in their jobs, our business will grow. Therefore, supporting our workers and their families during these difficult times is not just good corporate citizenship; it is a long-term investment for the success of our enterprise. I am delighted that NordCham has recognized our efforts, and I hope this can inspire others to innovate and invest in their own workforce.”

– Le Trinh Thao, General Director of Orana Vietnam, winner of the “Best Management Initiative to Support Workers and their Families” award

“Green and sustainable business will be one of the biggest growth markets of the future as we transition towards cleaner, greener, and more sustainable societies. We are proud to be at the forefront of this trend and to show how ‘Doing Business The Right Way’ can make a meaningful contribution. More and more consumers are demanding ethical and environmental products, so going green is not just good for business, it is good for the environment too.”

– Stig Maasbøl, CEO of ScanCom Group, winner of the “Best Green and Sustainable Business” award

NordCham is a not-for-profit, non-governmental, and non-political organization committed to supporting Nordic companies and individuals and the chamber represents more than 100 members.