IKEA plans to open more shops in the Philippines

Mr. Georg Platzer, the manager of the Swedish furniture retailer IKEA said that the company plans to open more shops in Manila, the Philippines.

As the market and consumers’ needs are growing, “it’s clear that one store alone will not be enough. The Pasay City store is the beginning for IKEA in the Philippines. There’s the possibility of more stores to come,” said he.

However, the new location or exact timing of the business expansions have not been made official.

Plus, IKEA is also focusing on expanding its online stores.

“Definitely when it comes to online, we are about to stretch our fulfillment areas. Now we are just Metro Manila, Batangas and Pampanga. But in the future, we are going to serve more of the islands. So that customers from Iloilo to Leyte can also order online,” Mr. Georg added.

