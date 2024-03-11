IKEA Philippines aims at becoming more sustainable

IKEA Philippines aims on becoming even more environmentally friendly with includes an increase of sustainable product sales in their stores, gender balance in the workplace and full accounting of their carbon emission. Furthermore, the Swedish brand commits to have 50 percent plant-based meals in their Swedish restaurant by 2025. This is according to the IKEA Philippines store manager, Daniel Rivero.

He says the brand has already done a lot to hit its sustainability goals, but the company requires partners, who are willing to support in order to go further. Some of the initiatives already put in place have among other things resulted in a 70 percent reduction of food waste when comparing to the previous year. Furthermore 73 percent of the company’s home furnishing products are now either made of renewable or recycled materials. According to the store manager, the brand also focuses on waste-handling and transportation, which is why products are delivered with electric cars in Metro Manila.

Source: philstar.com