IKEA Philippines with big price drop

IKEA Philippines has launched their biggest price drop ever.

Starting on September 1st, IKEA has lowered prices on essential items for Filipino homes. About 20 percent of the Swedish furniture company’s product range is now available at even lower prices.

According to last year’s Life at Home report from IKEA, 43 percent of Filipinos worry about household finances, and 38 percent say that not having enough money to care for their home is a major factor that makes them feel less in control of their daily lives.

Last year’s high numbers, combined with IKEA’s vision to provide a range of home furnishing products that are affordable to many people, not just the few, have resulted in the large price drop.

“Our commitment to making quality home essentials more affordable is a reflection of our dedication to the many Filipinos,” says Gerard Jansen, Country Retail Director, IKEA Philippines and Singapore.

Source: Sun Star