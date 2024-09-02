Pregnant woman in Denmark lost unborn child after Zika infection in Thailand

A pregnant woman in Denmark has lost her unborn child after contracting the Zika virus during a trip to Thailand early in her pregnancy. The case, confirmed by the Statens Serum Institut (SSI), highlights the ongoing risks associated with Zika, particularly for pregnant women or those planning to conceive.

The SSI issued a statement reminding travelers, especially pregnant women, of the importance of following health guidelines to avoid Zika exposure. While the woman’s exact location in Thailand has not been disclosed, the infection underscores the potential dangers of the virus in tropical regions. The institute emphasizes the importance of protecting against mosquito bites, as there is no vaccine or treatment for the virus.

Zika virus, which saw a significant global outbreak between 2015 and 2017, is primarily transmitted through mosquito bites but can also be sexually transmitted. The virus often presents mild or no symptoms but poses serious risks to unborn children, including birth defects and fetal death.

With the recent increase in Zika cases in Thailand throughout 2023, Statens Serum Institut advises pregnant women to avoid non-essential travel to areas where the virus is present. The institute also notes the difficulty in monitoring the virus’s spread due to limited data from affected regions.

The SSI did not specify whether the infected woman is Danish or visiting Denmark, only confirming that the case was diagnosed within the country.

Source: TV2