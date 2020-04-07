IKEA Singapore announced temporary closure



IKEA Singapore is in cooperation with the announcement of the Prime minister regarding public health safety and decided to temporarily close their outlets from 7-30 April. Online shopping option is still available.

An official statement said:

“IKEA is monitoring the evolving situation around Covid-19 and taking precautionary measures that help prevent the spread of the virus. We do our part. Please, do your part.”

Following the announcement by our Prime Minister on 3 April, we are doing our part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by keeping all our stores and restaurants closed from Tuesday, 7 April 2020. Our online services will be operating as usual.

We can’t wait to have you back again soon.

In the meantime, stay safe, stay home. Make Home Count.

If you are visiting IKEA Tampines or IKEA Alexandra before 7 April, please take note on our safety measures below:

Our stores have reduced its maximum visitor capacity. Entry into the store will be regulated and visitors will be allowed to enter the store only when capacity has reached an acceptable level. Please consider visiting our store on weekdays and limiting your store shopping time to one hour.

Prayer rooms are closed until further notice. Smaland and play areas in IKEA Restaurants are closed to ensure the wellbeing of our youngest visitors.

For IKEA Alexandra the shuttle bus service will stop operating until 30 April 2020.”