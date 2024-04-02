IKEA launches invisible collection on April fool’s day

IKEA Singapore launched a fake new collection with the name “Invsbål” on 1 April 2024, better known as april fool’s day. The collection’s name refers to its lack of visibility. On IKEA Singapore’s Instagram the company posted pictures of an invisible shoe rack and an invisible storage box, which ultimately are pictures of clutter on the ground.

The Swedish furniture conglomerate describes their collection as “light as air”, “colourless” and “transparent.” They also write, that the collection require zero set-up and blends in to every space. To further underline their april fool’s day prank, the company has put the price to 1.04$, referring to the date of the renowned jokester day.

