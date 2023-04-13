Norway Wealth Fund employee sues the bank for workplace gender discrimination

Norges Bank Investment Management’s employee, Elisabeth Bull Daae, is suing the bank for gender discrimination in a workplace. The case was brought to a court in Oslo on Wednesday, 12 April 2023.

According to Reuters, Bull Daae claimed she got paid less than her male colleagues doing equivalent jobs for a decade.

“Are there such big differences (in work tasks) that can legitimize such large pay differences? Or are we in front of a clear, systematic case of pay discrimination based on gender?” Bull Daae’s lawyer, Sigurd Knudtzon, told the court.

Plus, she said she sometimes was asked to replace the soap in the men’s bathroom and check if there was fresh milk in the fridge in a communal area.

On the central bank’s side, it has denied the allegations. Jan Fougner, the bank’s lawyer said the company has tried to improve their relationship with Bull Daae before.

“They have tried for over a year to resolve this situation but this was not achievable. This is a sad case,” Jan Fougner told the court.

Source: https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/norway-wealth-fund-employee-sues-workplace-gender-discrimination-2023-04-12/