Norway and Vietnam boost cooperation in aquaculture and seafood export

The Embassy of Norway in Hanoi along with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) co-hosted a seminar “Norway-Vietnam: Cooperation opportunities in aquaculture and seafood” on 28 February 2023 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The seminar was attended by Ambassador of Norway to Vietnam Hilde Solbakken, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien, Director General of the Fisheries Department Tran Dinh Luan, the SEA Director of the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) Asbjørn Warvik Rørtveit, and the State Secretary of Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Erling Rimestad as he made his official visit to Vietnam.

The purpose of this event was to discuss the potential for business-to-business cooperation in aquaculture and processing and import-export of seafood products as well as for both countries to share their experiences and expertise and learn from each other, reported the Voice of Vietnam.

In addition, the announcement of an official plan to be more active in Vietnam was made by the SEA Director of the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) Asbjørn Warvik Rørtveit during the seminar.

“In 2023, NSC will strengthen promotional activities in Vietnam so that many consumers know about the presence of Norwegian seafood, as well as build programs to meet, connect and promote trade between import and export enterprises of the two countries. Any Vietnamese importer can register to use the trademark ‘Seafood from Norway’ to attach to their products. The simple registration process will bring great benefits to businesses when the demand for product origin transparency is increasing in the Vietnamese market,” said the SEA Director of NSC.

Because Norway and Vietnam are at the top list of seafood exporters in the world, Norway is the second and Vietnam the third, “We are in the fortunate position that this does not make us competitors – in fact we complement each other as seafood nations,” said State Secretary of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Erling Rimestad.

According to the Voice of Vietnam, the two countries have not focused on only implementing their cooperation on the fields but they also intend to boost their fisheries industry with greener and sustainable practices.

